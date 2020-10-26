Ünal Receives 2020 Sabri Ülker Science Award

Congratulations to MCB Associate Professor of Genetics, Genomics and Development Elçin Ünal on receiving the 2020 Sabri Ülker Science Award!

The award, given by the Sabri Ülker Food Research Foundation, is given in order to encourage new and impactful scientific research in the area of nutrition, metabolism and public health. It recognizes early-stage independent scientists who are engaged in the highest quality of nutrition and metabolism research in all areas that can contribute to future improvements in public health.

Learn more about the foundation and award here.