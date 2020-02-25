Ünal Promoted to Associate Professor

Congratulations to Elçin Ünal on receiving tenure and her promotion to MCB Associate Professor of Genetics, Genomics & Development!

Ünal studies gametogenesis, the process of division and differentiation precursor germ cells undergo to produce mature germ cells or gametes.

Her lab seeks to understand how the fitness of gametes is ensured during their production, which is vital to the production of healthy progeny. This research could have broad-reaching effects on human health, including the development of novel strategies to combat age-induced cellular damage and uncovering the basis of genome partitioning defects associated with maternal age.

