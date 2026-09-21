VIPR systems break the rules of the genetic code to target and twist around DNA

Researchers in the lab of Jennifer Doudna at the Innovative Genomics Institute (IGI) have identified an evolutionary precursor to the CRISPR system, solving a complex genetic puzzle through a blend of artificial intelligence and human analysis.



Excerpt from IGI news story: "In two connected papers published today in the journal Science ( Paper 1 | Paper 2 ), researchers from the lab of Jennifer Doudna at the Innovative Genomics Institute (IGI) at UC Berkeley describe the surprising discovery of an ancient progenitor of CRISPR systems that had been overlooked because it uses a never-before-seen coding system to find and bind to DNA." Read the full IGI article here .

