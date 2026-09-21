Urnov receives 2026 UC Regents Innovation Gamechanger Award

Fyodor Urnov, Professor of Molecular Therapeutics, was honored with the 2026 UC Regents Innovation Gamechanger Award. The Gamechanger Award, recognizing the most impactful product brought to market, went to Urnov for pioneering custom gene therapies for children with rare diseases. By creating a new model that cuts personalized CRISPR development costs by 90%, Urnov has drastically expanded global access to these life-saving treatments. Read more about the 2026 UC Regents Innovation Awards and recipients here .