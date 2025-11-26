UC Berkeley dean’s research inspires emerging treatment for rare bone disease

Learn about research from the lab of Dean of Biological Sciences, Professor of Genetics, Genomics, Evolution, and Development Richard Harland.
Excerpt from Berkeley College of Letters & Science article: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced on September 17 that it had completed a phase 3 trial of a drug for fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP). The achievement traces back to Richard Harland’s mid-1990s discovery of a key gene and protein, illustrating how fundamental research can ultimately drive major medical breakthroughs. Read the full article here.
Photo credits: Left: Richard Harland (Johnny Gan Chong); Right: Noggin gene mutations. Top: Typical mouse embryo skeletons. Bottom: Skeletal abnormalities due to noggin gene mutations. (Brunet, McMahon, McMahon, and Harland / Science)