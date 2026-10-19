Tycho Mevissen on repairing life’s blueprint

Interview with Tycho Mevissen, MCB's new Assistant Professor of Biochemistry, Biophysics and Structural Biology, on his background, his lab's research, and future goals.



Excerpt from an interview by Alexander Rony with Tycho Mevissen:



Rony: How could your research lead to better health outcomes?



Mevissen: Although I’m doing basic research to understand the fundamental mechanisms of how this DNA repair process works, there are very important implications. Mutations in genes encoding proteins involved in this pathway can cause severe disorders. One is Cockayne syndrome, which is a neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorder with features of premature aging, and patients typically have shortened lifespans. By understanding the underlying mechanisms of how DNA repair should work and how it is disrupted in these patients, I hope to contribute fundamental knowledge about how they could be helped in the future.

