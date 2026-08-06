Three MCB postdocs named LSRF fellows

Three MCB postdoctoral researchers are among the 33 early-career scientists selected for the Life Sciences Research Foundation's (LSRF) prestigious postdoctoral fellowships as part of its 2026 class.



The MCB recipients include:

Jean Jacobs (Zoncu Lab): Valhalla Foundation Fellow

Jack Liu (Whiteman Lab): Simons Foundation International Fellow

Feng Yuan (Drubin Lab): Robertson Foundation Fellow

