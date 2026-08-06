Three MCB postdocs named LSRF fellows

MCB postdocs Jacobs, Liu & Yuan named LSRF fellowsThree MCB postdoctoral researchers are among the 33 early-career scientists selected for the Life Sciences Research Foundation's (LSRF) prestigious postdoctoral fellowships as part of its 2026 class. 
 

The MCB recipients include:

Jean Jacobs (Zoncu Lab): Valhalla Foundation Fellow
Jack Liu (Whiteman Lab): Simons Foundation International Fellow
Feng Yuan (Drubin Lab): Robertson Foundation Fellow
 

The highly competitive fellowships support outstanding early-career postdoctoral researchers pursuing innovative research across the life sciences. Read more about the 2026 LSRF awardees here