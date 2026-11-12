For the first time, researchers in the lab of Professor of Cell Biology, Development and Physiology Diana Bautista have shown in a mouse model that viral proteins can directly trigger the sensory neurons responsible for sneezing, coughing, and pain.



Excerpt from Berkeley News article: "In the Nov. 13 issue of the journal Neuron, she and her colleagues report that SARS-CoV-2 proteins stimulate sensory nerves directly, triggering sneezing, coughing and pain. The prevailing view was that these symptoms come from inflammatory mediators released by infected epithelial and immune cells acting on sensory neurons. The new study shows there is another route by which viruses trigger sneezing, coughing and respiratory dysfunction." Read more in the Berkeley News article here .