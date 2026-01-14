Portnoy receives Outstanding Faculty Advisor award

Distinguished Professor of Biochemistry, Biophysics and Structural Biology, Dan Portnoy, received the 2025 Excellence in Advising Outstanding Faculty Advisor award from Berkeley’s Council on Advising and Student Services. This award was given to candidates who have "...demonstrated a positive impact on staff and/or student learning, engagement, belonging, and success; and embody a student/staff-centered, equity-oriented, strengths-based approach to management and supervision." Read more about the 2025 Excellence in Advising Awards and Portnoy's nomination here .



