In parallel mouse studies, researchers fail to replicate many reported effects of psilocybin

Neuroscientists from the lab of Assistant Professor of Cell Biology, Development and Physiology Andrea Gomez, alongside other collaborators from Berkeley, UCSF and Stanford ran parallel trials of psilocybin to see what behavioral effects were reproducible in mice. The findings challenge reported results and underscore the importance of reproducibility in psychedelic research and its potential therapeutic applications.



Excerpt from Berkeley News article: "Experimental trials of psychedelic drugs in both humans and animals have produced conflicting results, creating doubts about whether hallucinogens have a therapeutic role in treating neurologic or behavioral disorders such as depression and PTSD. To establish a baseline for studying the effects of these drugs on the brain, neuroscientists across five labs at three Bay Area institutions — UC Berkeley, UCSF and Stanford University — conducted identical, parallel tests of psilocybin’s effects on mice. The goal was to establish which behavioral effects of the drug are reproducible across a variety of lab settings and worthy of further study." Read more in the Berkeley News article here .

