Professor of Molecular Therapeutics James Olzmann was named one of the fourteen American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) 2025 Fellows. This award honors exceptional contributions to cell biology and the Society. Read more about the ASCB Fellows here.
Olzmann named 2025 ASCB Fellow
