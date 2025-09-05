Assistant Professor of Biochemistry, Biophysics and Structural Biology James Nuñez was appointed as one of six 2025 Vallee Scholars. This award, from The Vallee Foundation, is awarded to early-career researchers at a pivotal stage of their tenure-track careers. Read more about the 2025 Valle Scholars here.
Nuñez named Valle Scholar
