Professor of Biochemistry, Biophysics and Structural Biology, Eva Nogales, was awarded the 2026 Vanderbilt Prize in Biomedical Science. The prize recognizes scientists of national reputation who have a stellar record of research accomplishments and are known for mentoring others in science. Read the full press release from Vanderbilt Health News here.
Nogales awarded Vanderbilt Prize in Biomedical Science
Professor of Biochemistry, Biophysics and Structural Biology, Eva Nogales, was awarded the 2026 Vanderbilt Prize in Biomedical Science. The prize recognizes scientists of national reputation who have a stellar record of research accomplishments and are known for mentoring others in science. Read the full press release from Vanderbilt Health News here.