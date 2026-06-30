Nogales awarded Vanderbilt Prize in Biomedical Science

Nogales awarded 2026 Vanderbilt Prize in Biomedical ScienceProfessor of Biochemistry, Biophysics and Structural Biology, Eva Nogales, was awarded the 2026 Vanderbilt Prize in Biomedical Science. The prize recognizes scientists of national reputation who have a stellar record of research accomplishments and are known for mentoring others in science. Read the full press release from Vanderbilt Health News here
 

Photo credit: Christopher Michel