Nabhan named Pew-Stewart Scholar

Assistant Professor of Cell Biology, Development and Physiology, Ahmad Nabhan, has been named a 2026 Pew-Stewart Scholar for Cancer Research. The Pew-Stewart Scholars Program for Cancer Research is a national initiative that recognizes outstanding early-career scientists whose work has the potential to accelerate discoveries and advance progress toward cancer cures. Nabhan is one of five researchers selected for the 2026 class, with each scholar receiving a four-year grant to support innovative research aimed at improving cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. Read the press release from the Pew Charitable Trusts and the Alexander and Margaret Stewart Trust here.

