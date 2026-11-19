Researchers from MCB and the Molecular Therapeutics Initiative (MTI) recently published a study in Science demonstrating how activating specific enzymes can remove multiple damaging proteins involved in complex diseases like cancer and Alzheimer's.



Excerpt from the UC Berkeley College of Letters & Science article: "In a recent study published in Science, researchers affiliated with the Department of Molecular & Cell Biology and the Molecular Therapeutics Initiative activated enzymes that promote the removal of multiple harmful proteins. They tested the approach in cellular models of mitochondrial disorders, including COX deficiency syndrome and Friedreich’s ataxia. Enhancing the cells’ protein quality-control machinery improved mitochondrial function and protected neurons in these disease models." Read more in the UC Berkeley College of Letters & Science article here .

