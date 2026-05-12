The MCB Department is pleased to welcome Michael Ward, Professor of Molecular Therapeutics, as our newest faculty member effective July 1, 2026. Dr. Ward is an internationally recognized scientist and physician with expertise in age-related neurodegenerative disorders. Read more about Dr. Ward's research and appointment to UC Berkeley here.
Michael Ward to join MCB faculty
The MCB Department is pleased to welcome Michael Ward, Professor of Molecular Therapeutics, as our newest faculty member effective July 1, 2026. Dr. Ward is an internationally recognized scientist and physician with expertise in age-related neurodegenerative disorders. Read more about Dr. Ward's research and appointment to UC Berkeley here.