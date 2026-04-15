Professor of Biochemistry, Biophysics and Structural Biology, Andreas Martin, has received the 2026 Dorothy Crowfoot Hodgkin Award from The Protein Society. This award, sponsored by the Rigaku Corporation, honors outstanding achievements in protein science that significantly advance our understanding of biological systems. Read more about the 2026 Protein Society Award recipients here.
Martin receives 2026 Dorothy Crowfoot Hodgkin Award
Professor of Biochemistry, Biophysics and Structural Biology, Andreas Martin, has received the 2026 Dorothy Crowfoot Hodgkin Award from The Protein Society. This award, sponsored by the Rigaku Corporation, honors outstanding achievements in protein science that significantly advance our understanding of biological systems. Read more about the 2026 Protein Society Award recipients here.