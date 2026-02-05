Marqusee elected to NAS leadership Council

Professor of Biochemistry, Biophysics and Structural Biology, Susan Marqusee, has been elected to the leadership Council of the National Academy of Sciences (NAS). The NAS Council serves as the organization’s governing board and is composed of five elected officers—president, international secretary, vice president, home secretary, and treasurer—along with 12 at-large members chosen from the membership. Marqusee is one of four councilors elected this year who will serve a three-year term in this leadership role. Read the National Academy of Sciences press release to learn more here .