Life’s LEGO blocks get an upgrade

Researchers in the labs of Professor of Biochemistry, Biophysics and Structural Biology Jamie Cate & Professor of Molecular Therapeutics Alanna Schepartz engineered bacterial ribosomes to build non-canonical molecules—unlocking safer, cheaper routes to bioplastics and therapeutics.



Excerpt from QB3 article: "The birth of the biotech industry in the San Francisco Bay Area can be traced back to a single breakthrough: recombinant DNA technology. By introducing human genes into bacteria, scientists hijacked the microbes’ protein synthesis machinery to produce lifesaving medicines like insulin. Now scientists at the NSF Center for Genetically Encoded Materials (NSF C-GEM) are working towards engineering the same protein synthesis machinery to biosynthesize more diverse therapeutic peptides and bioplastics. Their findings were published in ACS Central Science today." Read more in the QB3 article here .

