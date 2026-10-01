Journey to the fountain of youth: New method unravels the mysteries of rejuvenation

Research from the labs of Professors Gloria Brar and Elçin Ünal offers new insight into the mechanisms underlying gametogenic rejuvenation.



MCB postdoc Silvan Spiri is the lead author of a new paper published this week in Nature Communications that describes how he used a high-tech microfluidic microscope to develop a tool for measuring the lifespan of gametes—and what the new approach could reveal about the biology of aging. Read the full QB3 news article here .

