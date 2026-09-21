Hernan Garcia, Associate Professor of Genetics, Genomics, Evolution, and Development, has been named a 2026 Schmidt Science Polymath by Schmidt Sciences. Garcia is among seven other scientists who received the award to pursue novel directions beyond their established areas of research. Learn more about the 2026 Schmidt Science Polymath award and recipients here.
Garcia named 2026 Schmidt Science Polymath
Hernan Garcia, Associate Professor of Genetics, Genomics, Evolution, and Development, has been named a 2026 Schmidt Science Polymath by Schmidt Sciences. Garcia is among seven other scientists who received the award to pursue novel directions beyond their established areas of research. Learn more about the 2026 Schmidt Science Polymath award and recipients here.