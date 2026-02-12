Professor of Molecular Therapeutics Jennifer Doudna is one of four UC Berkeley faculty elected to National Academy of Engineering (NAE). She was recognized for developing widely adopted DNA and RNA editing methods based on CRISPR-Cas9.



Excerpt from UC Berkeley News: "Election to the NAE is among the highest professional distinctions accorded to an engineer. Academy membership honors those who have made outstanding contributions to engineering research, practice or education. Members are also recognized for pioneering new and developing fields of technology, making major advancements in traditional fields of engineering or developing and implementing innovative approaches to engineering education." Read the full Berkeley News article here .