Four MCB faculty named Miller Professors

Professors of Cell Biology, Development and Physiology David Bilder, Rebecca Heald, James Hurley and Gary Karpen have been named 2026-2027 Miller Research Professors by the UC Berkeley Miller Institute for Basic Research in Science.



The purpose of the Miller Professorship is to allow members of the University of California, Berkeley faculty the opportunity to join the Institute's interdisciplinary community and to pursue new research directions. Appointees are encouraged to follow promising leads that may develop in the course of their terms, leading with their curiosity. Miller Professors participate in the Miller Institute's active community of scientists; in particular, they interact with, and provide mentorship to, Miller Postdoctoral Research Fellows. Miller Professors promote intellectual vitality at UC Berkeley and the Miller Institute, and contribute to the vitality of our community of interdisciplinary researchers. See the full list of 2026-2027 Miller Research Professorship Award recipients here .

