Five MCB faculty honored by ASCB

Bautista, Fletcher, Lewis, Welch & Zoncu ASCB award winnersThe American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) has announced that five MCB faculty are among the ASCB 2026 award winners and fellows. Recipients will receive their awards during the Cell Bio meeting in San Diego, California, in December 2026. 
 

The MCB recipients are:

Diana Bautista, Professor of Cell Biology, Development and Physiology — E.E. Just Lecture

Daniel Fletcher, Professor (Affiliated) of Cell Biology, Development and Physiology — Fellow

Samantha Lewis, Assistant Professor of Cell Biology, Development and Physiology — WICB Junior Award for Excellence in Research

Matthew Welch, Professor of Cell Biology, Development and Physiology — Sandra Masur Senior Leadership Award

Roberto Zoncu, Professor of Molecular Therapeutics — Fellow 
 

Learn more about the ASCB honorific award recipients and fellows

Bautista photo credit: Greg Kahn / HHMI
 