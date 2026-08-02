Five MCB faculty honored by ASCB

The American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) has announced that five MCB faculty are among the ASCB 2026 award winners and fellows. Recipients will receive their awards during the Cell Bio meeting in San Diego, California, in December 2026.
The MCB recipients are:
Diana Bautista, Professor of Cell Biology, Development and Physiology — E.E. Just Lecture
Daniel Fletcher, Professor (Affiliated) of Cell Biology, Development and Physiology — Fellow
Samantha Lewis, Assistant Professor of Cell Biology, Development and Physiology — WICB Junior Award for Excellence in Research
Matthew Welch, Professor of Cell Biology, Development and Physiology — Sandra Masur Senior Leadership Award
Roberto Zoncu, Professor of Molecular Therapeutics — Fellow
Learn more about the ASCB honorific award recipients and fellows.
Bautista photo credit: Greg Kahn / HHMI