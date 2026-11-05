Evan Miller receives Mathers Foundation grant

Evan Miller, Professor of Biochemistry, Biophysics and Structural Biology, was named a Spring 2026 Mathers Foundation Grantee. In collaboration with Hillel Adesnik and Stephen Brohawn, they are developing a high-throughput screening method using long-wavelength voltage-sensitive fluorophores to rapidly discover engineered opsin variants with enhanced properties. This research aims to deepen the understanding of opsin biology and offer new opportunities for exploring cellular- and circuit-level neuroscience to enable transformative medical therapies. Read more in the Mathers Foundation Grantee Highlight article here .