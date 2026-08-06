Jennifer Doudna, Professor of Molecular Therapeutics, was recently named a 2026 American Chemical Society (ACS) fellow. The ACS Fellows Program recognizes ACS members who have demonstrated outstanding achievements and made substantial contributions to science, the chemical profession, and the American Chemical Society. Read more about the 2026 ACS fellows here.
Doudna named 2026 ACS fellow
Jennifer Doudna, Professor of Molecular Therapeutics, was recently named a 2026 American Chemical Society (ACS) fellow. The ACS Fellows Program recognizes ACS members who have demonstrated outstanding achievements and made substantial contributions to science, the chemical profession, and the American Chemical Society. Read more about the 2026 ACS fellows here.