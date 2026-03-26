Dernburg, Penhoet and Whiteman elected 2025 AAAS Fellows

Professor of Cell Biology, Development and Physiology Abby Dernburg, Professor Emeritus of Biochemistry, Biophysics and Structural Biology Edward Penhoet and Professor of Genetics, Genomics, Evolution, and Development Noah Whiteman have been elected as 2025 Fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS).



They are among eleven University of California, Berkeley faculty members selected for this honor from the world’s largest general scientific society and publisher of the Science family of journals. Read more about the AAAS Fellows and their election here .

