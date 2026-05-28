Congratulations 2026 commencement award winners

Congratulations to our MCB PhD, MBT, and BA Class of 2026 graduates!

The MCB Department is proud of our newest graduates and all that they have accomplished! Please help us celebrate the 2026 MCB Commencement Honors awardees listed below.

2026 MCB PhD Commencement Honors

The following are the recipients of our annual PhD graduate awards for research, academic, and community achievement.

Cris Alvaro Memorial Prize

The Cris Alvaro Memorial Prize honors MCB graduate student Cris Alvaro, who identified as a trans and non-binary person, using the preferred pronouns they/them/their. This award was established after Cris's untimely death in 2018 at age 29 and is presented annually to MCB Ph.D. students who embody excellence in research and commitment to diversity, inclusion, tolerance, acceptance, and sense of community that Cris Alvaro epitomized. Héctor Torres Vera (Brohawn Lab)

Nicholas Cozzarelli Prize

The Nicholas Cozzarelli Prize was established in honor of Professor Nick Cozzarelli after his passing in 2006. It is presented annually to a graduating MCB student for excellent Ph.D. research. Srividya Chandrasekhar (Rapé Lab) Alan Bearden Book Award

The Book Award in honor of emeritus professor Alan Bearden was established after his death in 1999 and is presented to graduates who have performed outstanding research in the area of Biophysics. Merve Aslan (Biophysics PhD; Yildiz Lab)

2026 MCB MBT Commencement Honors

The following are the recipients of our Master of Biotechnology (MBT) awards which are generously sponsored by the Kang Family Fund and the Berkeley Frontier Fund.

Berkeley Frontier Award for Outstanding Academics and Research

In recognition of academic excellence, research achievements, and an outstanding capstone project. Abigail Espinoza

Master of Biotechnology Best Poster Award

In recognition of an outstanding capstone poster and presentation. Tianyi Ma

Master of Biotechnology Leadership Award

In recognition of exemplary leadership and contributions to community building. Junyu Deng

2026 MCB BA Commencement Honors

The following are the recipients of our annual undergraduate awards for research and academic achievement.

For more details about each award, click here.