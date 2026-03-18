Big Give 2026 success!

Thank you to our incredible community for helping support our fundraising goals during Big Give! Your generosity, dedication, and participation were truly inspiring and are making a meaningful impact.

Because of you, we can continue to advance scientific discovery, broaden research opportunities for students, and support the wellbeing of our community.

This year was a great success — together, we raised $34,505 from more than 111 donors! Your support means so much and has made a lasting difference. On behalf of the entire Department of Molecular & Cell Biology, thank you for being part of this effort.

Go Bears!