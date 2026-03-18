Big Give 2026 success!

Big ThanksThank you to our incredible community for helping support our fundraising goals during Big Give! Your generosity, dedication, and participation were truly inspiring and are making a meaningful impact.

Because of you, we can continue to advance scientific discovery, broaden research opportunities for students, and support the wellbeing of our community.

This year was a great success — together, we raised $34,505 from more than 111 donors! Your support means so much and has made a lasting difference. On behalf of the entire Department of Molecular & Cell Biology, thank you for being part of this effort.

 

Go Bears!

MCB Co-Chairs Greg Barton and Matt Welch
MCB Department Co-Chairs
Greg Barton & Matt Welch