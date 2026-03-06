Big Give 2026 is here!

Big Give is a university-wide day of giving when we come together as an entire community — alumni, parents, students, faculty, staff, and friends — to celebrate all the moments of Berkeley and show support for students, faculty, and research.

Help us have a big impact on the MCB community and reach our ambitious goal of raising $40,000! Your support is vital to the continued success of our department and no gift is too small. Join us this year as we go big to reach our 2026 fundraising goals to help strengthen the future of scientific discovery, expand research opportunities for students, and support the wellbeing of our community.



2025-26 Fundraising Initiatives

Support ongoing scientific discovery.

As traditional funding becomes more competitive, community support plays a vital role in sustaining innovative research. This initiative empowers our community to directly support continued progress and innovation.

As traditional funding becomes more competitive, community support plays a vital role in sustaining innovative research. This initiative empowers our community to directly support continued progress and innovation. Expand access to research opportunities for MCB undergraduate students.

An ongoing priority is to expand the number of research experiences we provide to our undergraduate students. We will continue to develop innovative programming that enables more students to benefit from undertaking mentored research in MCB labs.

An ongoing priority is to expand the number of research experiences we provide to our undergraduate students. We will continue to develop innovative programming that enables more students to benefit from undertaking mentored research in MCB labs. Support community building events to promote wellbeing and inclusivity for all.

MCB is committed to improving wellbeing and inclusivity by sponsoring community building events. The goal is to bring our community together to make connections that foster inclusion and belonging.

Together, let's give a big boost to making sure all our programs for our MCB community succeed!

Go Bears!