Basic research on Listeria bacteria leads to unique cancer therapy

Learn about research from the lab of Distinguished Professor of Biochemistry, Biophysics and Structural Biology Daniel Portnoy.

Excerpt from UC Berkeley News: "After nearly 40 years of research on how Listeria bacteria manipulate our cells and battle our immune system to cause listeriosis, Daniel Portnoy and his colleagues have discovered a way to turn the bacteria into a potent booster of the immune system — and a potential weapon against cancer." Read the full Berkeley News article here .





