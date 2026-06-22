Barton receives 2026 Lupus Insight Prize

Professor of Immunology and Molecular Medicine, Greg Barton, has received the 2026 Lupus Insight Prize (LIP) from the Lupus Research Alliance. Barton, along with Associate Professor at Cincinnati Children’s Olivia Majer, were recognized for their discoveries defining how UNC93B1 regulates TLR7 signaling in lupus. Their LIP Lectureship will take place at the ACR Convergence on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 from 3:30 PM – 4:30 PM ET. Learn more about the Lupus Research Alliance here .

