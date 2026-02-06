2026 MTI Parkinson’s Therapeutics Awardees

UC Berkeley’s Molecular Therapeutics Initiative (MTI) has chosen three research groups to launch its first Parkinson’s Therapeutics Program, advancing promising academic discoveries toward potential treatments. Several MCB affiliates are among the research team awardees:



Ross Wilson, Assistant Adjunct Professor of Molecular Therapeutics and Hanqin Li, Postdoc Hockemeyer Lab

Eunyong Park, Associate Professor of Biochemistry, Biophysics and Structural Biology and Laurie Wang, PhD Candidate Park Lab

Markita Landry, Associate Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering and Stephan Lammel, Associate Professor of Neurobiology

