2026 MTI Parkinson’s Therapeutics Awardees

UC Berkeley’s Molecular Therapeutics Initiative (MTI) has chosen three research groups to launch its first Parkinson’s Therapeutics Program, advancing promising academic discoveries toward potential treatments. Several MCB affiliates are among the research team awardees:
Ross Wilson, Assistant Adjunct Professor of Molecular Therapeutics and Hanqin Li, Postdoc Hockemeyer Lab
Eunyong Park, Associate Professor of Biochemistry, Biophysics and Structural Biology and Laurie Wang, PhD Candidate Park Lab
Markita Landry, Associate Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering and Stephan Lammel, Associate Professor of Neurobiology
Learn more about the MTI Parkinson’s Therapeutics Program awardees here.