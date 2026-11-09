2026 MTI innovation awardees

Four MCB faculty members have been selected as recipients of the 2026 Molecular Therapeutics Initiative (MTI) Innovation Award:
Jim Hurley, Professor of Cell Biology, Development and Physiology
Edud Isacoff, Professor of Biochemistry, Biophysics and Structural Biology
Liana Lareau, Associate Professor (Affiliated) of Genetics, Genomics, Evolution, and Development
Megan Martik, Assistant Professor of Genetics, Genomics, Evolution, and Development
MTI awardees were selected for their bold early-stage projects aimed at advancing next-generation therapeutics. Awardees receive research funding plus access to MTI drug-discovery capabilities. Read more about the MTI innovation Awardees here.