2026 MTI innovation awardees

Four MCB faculty members have been selected as recipients of the 2026 Molecular Therapeutics Initiative (MTI) Innovation Award:



Jim Hurley, Professor of Cell Biology, Development and Physiology

Edud Isacoff, Professor of Biochemistry, Biophysics and Structural Biology

Liana Lareau, Associate Professor (Affiliated) of Genetics, Genomics, Evolution, and Development

Megan Martik, Assistant Professor of Genetics, Genomics, Evolution, and Development

