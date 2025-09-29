2025 MCB Outstanding Postdoc Awards

We are excited to announce the recipients of our annual MCB Outstanding Postdoc Awards! Each year, the department honors postdocs for excellence in research, leadership, and service.

Erin Doherty (Doudna Lab) discovered a new role for cyclic nucleotides in immune signaling, revealing how cells use a novel toxin–antitoxin system to protect against viral anti-defense.



Kevin Eislmayr (Vance Lab) studies how the immune system protects us from Shigella, a major cause of severe food poisoning.



Naohiro Kuwayama (Brar Lab) aims to uncover previously overlooked layers of gene expression regulation in yeast meiosis, with a focus on atypical RNA helicases and protein folding factors.



Joseph Lobel (Ingolia Lab) studies the mechanisms intrinsically disordered regions use to regulate mRNA stability and translation through high-throughput functional profiling approaches.