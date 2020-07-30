Doudna Lab: New Understanding of CRISPR-Cas9 Tool Could Improve Genome Editing

Out today in Science Magazine, a recent collaboration between MCB Professor of Biochemistry, Biophysics and Structural Biology Jennifer Doudna and David Liu of the Broad Institute could lead to improved gene editing. Read the Berkeley News story here.
Image: The 3D structure of a base editor, comprised of the Cas9 protein (white and gray), which binds to a DNA target (teal and blue helix) complementary to the RNA guide (purple), and the deaminase proteins (red and pink), which switch out one nucleotide for another. (UC Berkeley graphic by Gavin Knott and Audrone Lapinaite)